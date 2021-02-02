River District campaign raises funds, awareness for downtown businesses
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau River District is raising money to support downtown programs and business through its ‘Heart of Wausau’ campaign.
The annual event encourages shoppers to purchase paper hearts from participating businesses and share what they love about Wausau.
The hearts will then be hung in downtown storefronts.
Each valentine costs $1. The event ends Feb. 28.
