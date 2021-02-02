River District campaign raises funds, awareness for downtown businesses

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau River District is raising money to support downtown programs and business through its ‘Heart of Wausau’ campaign.

The annual event encourages shoppers to purchase paper hearts from participating businesses and share what they love about Wausau.

The hearts will then be hung in downtown storefronts.

Each valentine costs $1. The event ends Feb. 28.

Heart of Wausau is BACK! Write a Valentine from Wausau to Wausau this season. :) For more details, please visit http://www.wausauriverdistrict.org/heart-of-wausau Posted by Wausau River District on Monday, February 1, 2021

