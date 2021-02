PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Plover has declared a snow emergency in anticipation of a Thursday snowstorm.

During a snow emergency vehicles cannot be parked on streets to make it easier for plows. Vehicles parked on streets could be towed or ticketed at the owner’s expense.

Snow Emergencies

Plover-- Thursday at noon until Friday at noon

