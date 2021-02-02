Advertisement

People with prior COVID infection may only need one vaccine dose, study suggests

The study hasn’t been peer-reviewed yet
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – People who’ve recovered from COVID-19 might have as many antibodies after one vaccine dose as those who’ve had both shots.

A study came out this week and is based on 109 people. Of that number, 41 of whom had already been infected.

Researchers found the participants who had never been infected developed antibodies more slowly than those who had recovered from it.

The study hasn’t peer-reviewed yet and it does not prove varying levels of protection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people should get vaccinated even if they’ve had COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police locate a car believed to be connected to the shooting at the Fox River Mall. Feb. 1, 2021
Car in Fox River Mall shooting investigation found in Oshkosh; suspect search continues
Tomahawk man stopped for speeding twice-- just minutes apart
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
Crews respond to fire at 700 block of West Street in Edgar on Feb. 1, 2021
Crews investigating cause of Edgar house fire
UPDATE: 1 dead after Fox River Mall shooting

Latest News

Phil's handlers, who interpreted his prediction, read from a scroll on Tuesday.
A gloomy Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says more winter
Workers shovel snow from their restaurant and bar entrance in midtown New York City during a...
Vaccinations resume as not-quite-historic snowstorm fades
Homeland Security Secretary nominee Alejandro Mayorkas testifies during his confirmation...
Senate confirms Mayorkas as Biden’s homeland security chief
President Biden is set to sign executive orders targeting the Trump administration's...
Immigration and COVID-19 in White House focus
Major League Baseball players rejected a proposal to delay the start of spring training and the...
MLB to start on time after players reject delay