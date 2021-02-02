Minn. man spends Gamestop windfall on Nintendo Switches for children’s hospital

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Minnesota man has cashed in on his Gamestop investment, but instead of keeping the money, Hunter Kahn used it to help children in the hospital.

“It was a better feeling than waking up in the morning and seeing that [Gamestop stock] was on the moon,” he recalled.

Kahn was one of the many people on Reddit who helped propel the stock to new heights. He cashed in big on that investment, but the ‘better feeling’ he means is using the money he made to donate six Nintendo Switches and games to Children’s Minnesota Hospital.

“I love video games. I know it would be terrible being a kid in the hospital with like no joy helping them through,” he explained.

Hunter Kahn (WCCO via CNN)

Kahn’s post on Reddit about the donation has gone even higher than Gamestop closing price last week, generating more than 175,000 upvotes.

Kahn says he’s comfortable on Reddit, the home of the online forum called r/wallstreetbets, that helped sent Gamestop stock price into the stratosphere. The rally resulted in many amateur investors like him beating wealthy hedge funds at their own game.

“A lot of people are saying that this is somewhat like a transfer of power, but if the money is going from here just to the other side, there is no difference, if we just are acting the same way as the people that were criticizing,” Kahn said.

“So, I think it’s important that we don’t become men in suits ourselves and use our money for good.”

