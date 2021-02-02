Mayo Clinic Health System to allow 1 visitor per patient at northwest Wisconsin locations

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System announced Tuesday that the northwest Wisconsin locations will be allowing one visitor per patient starting on Wednesday at 8 a.m.

This includes hospitals and emergency departments in Barron, Bloomer, Eau Claire, Menomonie and Osseo.

Visitors are required to wear a mask and will be screened at the door.

Hospital visiting hours will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.