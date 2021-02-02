Advertisement

Making sure your Super Bowl spread is a touchdown

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Enjoy scrumptious game day eats and tasty treats in the comfort of your home this year. Celebrity chef, Jamie Gwen joined NewsChanenl 7 at 4 on Tuesday to share kitchen and pantry staples you’ll want to have on hand before kick-off! She talked about some quick and easy appetizers and some fun twists you can put on your traditional game day recipes. And since we’re all in this together, from home, Chef Gwen showed us how to please everyone including the vegans and the flexitarians in our lives.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police locate a car believed to be connected to the shooting at the Fox River Mall. Feb. 1, 2021
Car in Fox River Mall shooting investigation found in Oshkosh; suspect search continues
Tomahawk man stopped for speeding twice-- just minutes apart
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
Crews respond to fire at 700 block of West Street in Edgar on Feb. 1, 2021
Crews investigating cause of Edgar house fire
UPDATE: 1 dead after Fox River Mall shooting

Latest News

DHS preparing for COVID variants in the state as vaccines roll out to public
DHS preparing for COVID variants in the state as vaccines roll out to public
Increased need for foster families in Portage County
Increased need for foster families in Portage County
Sun Prairie's Jimmy the Groundhog predicts there will be six more weeks of winter in 2020....
Early spring’s coming! Jimmy the Groundhog didn’t see his shadow
Snowfall Forecast
First Alert Weather Day Issued for Thursday - Snow on the way
Groups sue Wisconsin DNR for not having wolf hunt
Groups sue Wisconsin DNR for not having wolf hunt