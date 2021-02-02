Portion of Lincoln County trails set to open Friday

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - A portion of snowmobile trails in Lincoln County is set to open Friday at 8 a.m.

Zone 1 of the Lincoln County funded snowmobile trails will open Friday morning at 8 a.m., this includes the Hiawatha Trail which opened earlier this season. Portions of Trail 86 and Corridor 19 located south of Hwy 86; also Corridor 17 south of the Park and Ride at Intersection #30 remains closed.

All trails in Zones 2,3, and 4 will remain closed. Trails are in rough and icy conditions in some spots.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW A TRAIL MAP.

