Portion of Lincoln County trails set to open Friday
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - A portion of snowmobile trails in Lincoln County is set to open Friday at 8 a.m.
Zone 1 of the Lincoln County funded snowmobile trails will open Friday morning at 8 a.m., this includes the Hiawatha Trail which opened earlier this season. Portions of Trail 86 and Corridor 19 located south of Hwy 86; also Corridor 17 south of the Park and Ride at Intersection #30 remains closed.
All trails in Zones 2,3, and 4 will remain closed. Trails are in rough and icy conditions in some spots.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW A TRAIL MAP.
