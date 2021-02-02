Advertisement

Join in on the 21-Week Equity Challenge to better understand racism

It’s a way to better understand how inequity and racism affect people’s lives and our communities.
By Aisha Morales
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - United Way Wisconsin is hoping you’ll join them and thousands already signed up for its 21-Week Equity Challenge. It’s a way to better understand how inequity and racism affect people’s lives and our communities.

You can sign up for the challenge here.

The challenge, coinciding with the start of Black History Month, is a way to carry on the conversation of racism that still happens all around us, every day.

“We wanted to present our communities with the chance to engage with issues around race equity. At its heart it’s an email campaign with a weekly challenge,” said Katie McMullen, United Way Of Wisconsin, Member Services Manager.

Whether it’s to read, watch, or engage, the idea is to maybe get outside your comfort zone, learn something new, while building up a healthy habit.

“People have said, ‘well what can I do?’ here’s a perfect start, to what can I do, how can I learn, how can I be a better a better equity champion as the language is from our introduction,” said Robyn Davis, President/CEO of United Way of Brown County.

United Way says people of color are suffering a disproportionate impact, bearing the brunt of the COVI-19 pandemic. In the recent ALICE report, nearly 66% of Black households and 48% of Hispanic households fell below the ALICE threshold in economic and systemic barriers, compared to 32% of white households.

“We’re all starting from different places, and this is to bring us together and to have that conversation and to learn from one another as well as from all these great resources,” said McMullen.

You can sign up for the challenge here.

