Former teacher to be sentenced in child sexual assault case

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The former Stevens Point School District teacher accused of having sexual contact with a 15-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday morning.

Jo Pang pleaded no content to second-degree sexual assault of a child during a plea deal in November and was found guilty as result.

Prosecutors said Pang had a sexual relationship with a teen he met while working as a mentor. Prosecutors said Pang knew the victim was a minor. Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas previously said the misconduct did not occur on school property.

Pang was a special education teacher at PJ Jacobs Junior High. He resigned in December 2019.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

