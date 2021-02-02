Advertisement

Former teacher to be sentenced in child sexual assault case

Jo Pang
Jo Pang(Portage County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The former Stevens Point School District teacher accused of having sexual contact with a 15-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday morning.

Jo Pang pleaded no content to second-degree sexual assault of a child during a plea deal in November and was found guilty as result.

Prosecutors said Pang had a sexual relationship with a teen he met while working as a mentor. Prosecutors said Pang knew the victim was a minor. Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas previously said the misconduct did not occur on school property.

Pang was a special education teacher at PJ Jacobs Junior High. He resigned in December 2019.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police locate a car believed to be connected to the shooting at the Fox River Mall. Feb. 1, 2021
Car in Fox River Mall shooting investigation found in Oshkosh; suspect search continues
Tomahawk man stopped for speeding twice-- just minutes apart
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
Crews respond to fire at 700 block of West Street in Edgar on Feb. 1, 2021
Crews investigating cause of Edgar house fire
UPDATE: 1 dead after Fox River Mall shooting

Latest News

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation has been called in to...
DCI assisting Hayward Police in death investigaton
Sun Prairie's Jimmy the Groundhog predicts there will be six more weeks of winter in 2020....
Early spring’s coming! Jimmy the Groundhog didn’t see his shadow
YMCA Reset Challenge
YMCA Reset Challenge
Staying mild next 48 hours
First Alert Weather Mild Tuesday Forecast with snow arriving later in the week