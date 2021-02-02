Former teacher to be sentenced in child sexual assault case
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The former Stevens Point School District teacher accused of having sexual contact with a 15-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday morning.
Jo Pang pleaded no content to second-degree sexual assault of a child during a plea deal in November and was found guilty as result.
Prosecutors said Pang had a sexual relationship with a teen he met while working as a mentor. Prosecutors said Pang knew the victim was a minor. Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas previously said the misconduct did not occur on school property.
Pang was a special education teacher at PJ Jacobs Junior High. He resigned in December 2019.
The sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.