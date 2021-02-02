First Alert Weather Mild Tuesday Forecast with snow arriving later in the week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Relatively quiet weather resumes for the next few days before a very strong and quick moving storm system rolls through the Upper Midwest

and Wisconsin. Temperatures will remain around 5-7° above average throughout Thursday as this next weather maker rolls through.

Wintry weather and messy weather expected most of Thursday (WSAW)

Expect a mixture of rain and sleet to push into the area early Thursday morning with the various forms of preslopitation mixing over to heavier snowfall by Thursday afternoon. The sleet and freezing rain mix, will keep some of the lower totals for the far southern counties, but otherwise, most of central and north central Wisconsin will pick up 3-5″ of snow Thursday and Thursday night, with some higher totals possible farther north. Expect windy and colder conditions Friday, with blowing and drifting of snow likely during that time. Traveling will not be recommended for all of Thursday, especially the afternoon and evening hours.

At this time, heaviest amounts look to remain in far northern and northeastern Wisconsin (WSAW)

The coldest weather of the season rolls in for the weekend and will look to stay around for the better part of a week or so. Temps will likely not get above 0° for the weekend and early next week, with bitterly cold overnight lows expected during that time and as cold as -25° in parts of the area. Longer term, the colder weather looks to remain across Wisconsin for the better part of the following 7-10 days.

Coldest air of the season coming this weekend and lasting throughout Valentine's Day. (WSAW)

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.