Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day Issued for Thursday - Snow on the way

Quiet weather continues Wednesday with a wintry mix by Thursday morning and snow accumulation by afternoon
By Chad Franzen
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Relatively quiet weather resumes for the next day or so, before a very strong and quick moving storm system rolls through the Upper Midwest and Wisconsin. Temperatures will remain around 5-7° above average throughout Thursday as this next weather maker rolls through.

Wintry mix early with heavier, wet snow by afternoon and evening
Wintry mix early with heavier, wet snow by afternoon and evening(WSAW)

Expect a mixture of rain and sleet to push into the area early Thursday morning with the various forms of preslopitation mixing over to heavier snowfall by Thursday afternoon. The sleet and freezing rain mix, will keep some of the lower totals for the far southern counties, but otherwise, most of central and north central Wisconsin will pick up 3-5″ of snow Thursday and Thursday night, with some higher totals closer to 7″ possible. Expect windy and colder conditions Friday, with blowing and drifting of snow likely during that time. Traveling will not be recommended for all of Thursday, especially the afternoon and evening hours.

Heavy, wet snow to fall at times, with most accumulation in the afternoon and evening
Heavy, wet snow to fall at times, with most accumulation in the afternoon and evening(WSAW)

The coldest weather of the season rolls in for the weekend and will look to stay around for the better part of a week or so. Temps will likely not get above 0° for the weekend and early next week, with bitterly cold overnight lows expected during that time and as cold as -25° in parts of the area. Longer term, the colder weather looks to remain across Wisconsin for the better part of the following 7-10 days.

Coldest air of the season coming this weekend and lasting throughout Valentine's Day.
Coldest air of the season coming this weekend and lasting throughout Valentine's Day.(WSAW)

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police locate a car believed to be connected to the shooting at the Fox River Mall. Feb. 1, 2021
Car in Fox River Mall shooting investigation found in Oshkosh; suspect search continues
Tomahawk man stopped for speeding twice-- just minutes apart
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
Crews respond to fire at 700 block of West Street in Edgar on Feb. 1, 2021
Crews investigating cause of Edgar house fire
UPDATE: 1 dead after Fox River Mall shooting

Latest News

Portion of Lincoln County trails set to open Friday
Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccine graphic.
More than 108K fully vaccinated in Wisconsin against COVID-19
Heart of Wausau (2021)
River District campaign raises funds, awareness for downtown businesses
Through the challenge, people are pushed to get moving 30 minutes a day, five days a week....
YMCA launches free program to get community moving