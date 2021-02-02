Advertisement

Endangered missing person alert issued for Shawano man

Vernon J. Kohel
Vernon J. Kohel(Shawano Police)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An endangered missing person alert has been issued for a 79-year-old Shawano man.

Vernon J. Kohel was last seen in the area of Wild Rice Court in Neopit at about 12:30 a.m. He was walking in the area.

On Feb. 1, Kohel left Birch Hill Care Center in Shawano for a trip to Menominee Casino. He arrived at the casino at 12:45 p.m. He left the casino at 2:50 p.m.

Again, he was spotted on foot in the Wild Rice Court area in Neopit at about 12:30 a.m.

Police say they are concerned for Vernon’s health. If you have information, please call your local law enforcement or Shawano Police at 715-524-4545

DESCRIPTION

  • AGE: 79
  • RACE: AMERICAN INDIAN
  • HEIGHT: 5′6
  • WEIGHT: 165 POUNDS
  • EYES: BROWN
  • HAIR: BLACK

