DCI assisting Hayward Police in death investigaton

HAYWARD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation has been called in to assist the Hayward Police Department with a death investigation.

Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, law enforcement were called to a residence in Hayward for the report of a man that had broken into someone’s house and was holding them hostage. The resident eventually escaped and called law enforcement. Law enforcement responded to the residence, negotiated with the man, and a long standoff ensued. After some time the man was no longer responsive to law enforcement commands. Law enforcement sent a camera-robot into the residence and discovered the man deceased.

No law enforcement personnel or other involved individuals were injured during the incident.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol. Law enforcement also assisting are Lac Courte Oreilles Police Department, Washburn County Sheriff’s Office, and Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review the evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Sawyer County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.

