Badgers Leonhard candidate for Packers DC job

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers search for a new defensive coordinator is ramping up. According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com and WBAY’s Cover 2, Matt Lafleur has several interviews scheduled on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Big couple days of interviews set in the Packers’ search for a new defensive coordinator: https://t.co/KgV645RcaG pic.twitter.com/yD6uY43Fi2 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) February 2, 2021

The most notable name on that list is Badgers Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard. The Wisconsin native and former Badger safety is considered a rising star in the college ranks. But given his 10-year playing career in the NFL with 6 different teams, he is also considered a strong fit for NFL teams. He was widely praised during his playing career for his intelligence by former coordinators such as Rex Ryan, and now former Packers Defensive Coordinator Mike Pettine. Leonhard played for Pettine with the Ravens, Jets, Bills and Browns.

The 38-year old Leonhard has spent the past 5 seasons on Paul Chryst’s staff in Madison, the last 4 as defensive coordinator. In 2020, the Badgers led the nation in total defense (263.5 ypg), and ranked 6th in points allowed (15.7 ppg).

During Leonhard’s tenure in Madison (2016-2020), the Badgers rank 3rd in scoring defense (17 points per game), 2nd in total yards allowed (294.5 yards per game), 4th in rushing defense (110.4 ypg) and 2nd in pass efficiency defense (109.7). Wisconsin is tied for 9th in most turnovers forced of any FBS team during that span, with 112, and the Badgers’ 72 interceptions ranks 7th nationally.

Leonhard is a native of Ladysmith Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.