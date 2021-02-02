Advertisement

Badgers Leonhard candidate for Packers DC job

Interviews underway with Matt LaFleur
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard watches...
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin traditionally wins games primarily because of its running game and defense. Now that Jonathan Taylor has moved on to the NFL, that would seem to put more pressure on the defense to carry the load as the Badgers’ offense adjusts to life without the two-time Doak Walker Award winner. The defense looks forward to that challenge. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)(Morry Gash | AP)
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers search for a new defensive coordinator is ramping up. According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com and WBAY’s Cover 2, Matt Lafleur has several interviews scheduled on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

The most notable name on that list is Badgers Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard. The Wisconsin native and former Badger safety is considered a rising star in the college ranks. But given his 10-year playing career in the NFL with 6 different teams, he is also considered a strong fit for NFL teams. He was widely praised during his playing career for his intelligence by former coordinators such as Rex Ryan, and now former Packers Defensive Coordinator Mike Pettine. Leonhard played for Pettine with the Ravens, Jets, Bills and Browns.

The 38-year old Leonhard has spent the past 5 seasons on Paul Chryst’s staff in Madison, the last 4 as defensive coordinator. In 2020, the Badgers led the nation in total defense (263.5 ypg), and ranked 6th in points allowed (15.7 ppg).

During Leonhard’s tenure in Madison (2016-2020), the Badgers rank 3rd in scoring defense (17 points per game), 2nd in total yards allowed (294.5 yards per game), 4th in rushing defense (110.4 ypg) and 2nd in pass efficiency defense (109.7). Wisconsin is tied for 9th in most turnovers forced of any FBS team during that span, with 112, and the Badgers’ 72 interceptions ranks 7th nationally.

Leonhard is a native of Ladysmith Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police locate a car believed to be connected to the shooting at the Fox River Mall. Feb. 1, 2021
Car in Fox River Mall shooting investigation found in Oshkosh; suspect search continues
Tomahawk man stopped for speeding twice-- just minutes apart
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
Crews respond to fire at 700 block of West Street in Edgar on Feb. 1, 2021
Crews investigating cause of Edgar house fire
UPDATE: 1 dead after Fox River Mall shooting

Latest News

Podcast Logo
WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 29: From State Titles to Serving Her Country
Wisconsin Rapids vs. SPASH 2-1-20.
Prep Highlights 2/1
Prep Highlights 2/1
Bucks sizzle from 3-point range to blast Blazers 134-106