As Stevens Point area ski trails open, conditions vary, equipment supply is limited

Stevens Point, Wis. (WSAW) - Snow is on the ground and people are back out there doing activities. However, depending on where you are in Portage County, conditions can vary.

“It’s nice to just be out and moving around,” said John Mason, who decided to start snowshoeing this winter and is out for the second time.

In Portage County, it was a long wait. But snowshoeing and skiing are underway. But depending on where you are, the conditions on the trails can vary.

“There’s a lot of thin areas. it’s marginally skiable,” said Rex Runke on the Plover River Trail.

Runke is the trails coordinator with the Portage County Parks Department, which operates the Plover River Trail and the Standing Rocks trails. He says the Standing Rocks Trails are in better shape.

“There are a few thin spots and a few sticks and rocks here and there. But I would say, overall, they’re in good condition,” Runke said.

The trails openings have brought old and new participants

“We picked this up because we never really got into any winter sports,” said Mason. “So we thought we’d give this a try.”

Mason and his wife say the trails they went on at Iverson Park were good enough.

“We didn’t even know if the snow would be deep enough, but once you get off the path, it’s deep enough,” Mason explained.

People like them have left sporting goods stores busy.

“The demand is definitely increased across the board,” explained Carl Kneuse, the owner of Campus Cycle and Sport Shop in Stevens Point

But the supply hasn’t been available.

“I turned down a big school order just because we couldn’t promise a good ship date,” Kneuse said.

The pandemic and higher demand in recent months have made it difficult for new participants to get their hands on equipment.

“We’re down to one pair of snowshoes,” Kneuse said, “and we tried to reorder but they are not available.”

But the trails are open, and those who can get their hands on equipment are enjoying every bit of them.

