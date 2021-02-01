Wisconsin: 1 in 5 adults 65 or older received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – For the tenth day in a row, Wisconsin reported fewer than 2,000 new coronavirus cases. Monday, it was much fewer. The state says out of 3,820 results, less than 20% (19.63%) were positive. That’s just 750 results, the lowest one-day total outside of a holiday period since September 8 (the state had 632 positive tests on Dec. 26).

We had to look all the way back to June 1 to find a day when the state received fewer test results. These results are based on people being tested for the first time or testing positive for the first time -- but we’re at a time now when more than half of the state’s population has been tested at least once. By this measure, the state averaged 1,321 new cases a day over the past 7 days. That’s the lowest 7-day average since September 15. (The state also tracks results for people we’ve been tested more than once, and by that measure, the DHS says the positivity rate’s 7-day average was 5.4% on Sunday. This calculation is a day behind because it’s based on preliminary numbers, including negative tests undergoing further review.)

The DHS also reported only 1 death from COVID-19, which was in Kenosha County, bringing the death toll to 5,897. This was the 3rd time in 30 days the state only reported 1 death. It barely changed the 7-day average, though; it dipped from 29 to 28 deaths per day over the past week. The death rate remained steady at 1.09% of all known cases.

New cases were identified in 55 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. You can find case and death totals by county later in this article.

VACCINATIONS

Over the weekend, the state reached two milestones: 500,000 doses of vaccine administered and 100,000 people completing the vaccine regimen. The state has now passed 550,000 doses, reporting a total 551,963 “shots in the arm” since mid-December (7,729 more than Sunday’s report). This includes 101,551 people receiving the required two doses, which is 332 more than Sunday’s report. These numbers are preliminary as vaccinators’ reports come in, so they may include shots given over the last 1 to 3 days.

Wisconsin has made huge progress in the past two weeks vaccinating people 65 and older. According to the DHS, 20.1% of Wisconsin’s older adult population received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, far surpassing any other age group.

Age group Received at least 1 dose % of that age group 16-17 568 0.4% 18-24 21,065 3.8% 25-34 55,059 7.5% 35-44 62,139 8.8% 45-54 59,451 7.3% 55-64 64,800 8.3% 65+ 177,821 20.1%

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The Department of Health Services says 39 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the fewest new admissions since December 26. That pulled the 7-day average for hospitalizations down a little from 87 to 84 admissions per day. Over the past year, a total 24,337 people have been admitted to hospitals for COVID-19, or 4.48% of all cases.

The first case of COVID-19 in Wisconsin was diagnosed on February 5, 2020, which is a week ago this Friday. To date:

3,053,835 people have been tested for the coronavirus (this is about 52.5% of the state’s population)

2,510,670 tested negative

543,165 tested positive

5,897 of the people who tested positive (1.09%) died

518,801 positive cases (95.5%) recovered

18,278 positive cases (3.4%) are still active

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported there were 686 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, including 146 people in intensive care on Monday. Current admissions are up a little from Friday and Saturday, but it’s the fewest COVID-19 patients in ICU since September 23.

Fox Valley hospitals region were caring for 51 COVID-19 patients, including 6 in ICU. That’s 4 fewer patients in ICU than Sunday, two fewer overall.

Northeast region hospitals were treating 82 COVID-19 patients, including 19 in ICU. That’s 2 fewer patients in ICU but 8 more in hospitals overall.

Daily changes in hospitalizations take deaths, discharges and new admissions into account.

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, The WHA reported 364 ICU beds (24.8%) and 2,440 (21.8%) of all medical beds (ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation) are open in the state’s 134 hospitals.

The Fox Valley’s 13 hospitals have 26 ICU beds (25.0%) among them and 153 medical beds total (17.9%) open for the eight counties they serve.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals had 35 ICU beds (16.9%) and 256 of all medical beds (26.9%) for patients in seven counties.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. We use the term “open” instead of “available” because whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has enough staffing for a patient in that bed, including doctors, nurses and food services.

There were no hospital overflow patients or patients receiving outpatient Bamlanivimab infusion therapy Monday at the alternative care facility at State Fair Park.

MONDAY’S COUNTY NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,510 cases (+6) (11 deaths)

Ashland – 1,148 cases (+2) (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,134 cases (71 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,036 cases (+1) (18 deaths)

Brown – 29,328 cases (+4) (197 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,270 cases (+4) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,107 cases (+4) (23 deaths)

Calumet – 5,259 cases (+8) (39 deaths)

Chippewa – 6,833 cases (+11) (80 deaths)

Clark – 3,103 cases (56 deaths)

Columbia – 4,847 cases (+6) (44 deaths)

Crawford – 1,639 cases (16 deaths)

Dane – 38,020 cases (+71) (251 deaths)

Dodge – 11,164 cases (+5) (147 deaths)

Door – 2,354 cases (18 deaths)

Douglas – 3,563 cases (+11) (18 deaths)

Dunn – 4,067 cases (+13) (26 deaths)

Eau Claire – 10,583 cases (+29) (98 deaths)

Florence - 426 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 11,544 cases (+14) (84 deaths)

Forest - 911 cases (22 deaths)

Grant – 4,512 cases (+12) (79 deaths)

Green – 2,737 cases (+8) (13 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,491 cases (15 deaths)

Iowa - 1,799 cases (+9) (9 deaths)

Iron - 476 cases (19 deaths)

Jackson - 2,548 cases (22 deaths)

Jefferson – 7,587 cases (+35) (71 deaths)

Juneau - 2,886 cases (+3) (17 deaths)

Kenosha – 14,255 cases (+16) (271 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee – 2,352 cases (26 deaths)

La Crosse – 11,753 cases (+25) (73 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,377 cases (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,891 cases (+1) (31 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,807 cases (+2) (55 deaths)

Manitowoc – 6,951 cases (+12) (60 deaths)

Marathon – 13,313 cases (+7) (169 deaths)

Marinette - 3,904 cases (60 deaths)

Marquette – 1,270 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

Menominee - 783 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 95,078 (+132) (1,136 deaths)

Monroe – 4,094 cases (+8) (30 deaths)

Oconto – 4,160 cases (+8) (47 deaths)

Oneida - 3,207 cases (+10) (57 deaths)

Outagamie – 18,440 cases (+36) (181 deaths)

Ozaukee – 7,349 cases (+4) (72 deaths)

Pepin – 777 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,326 cases (+6) (33 deaths)

Polk – 3,605 cases (+16) (42 deaths)

Portage – 6,165 cases (59 deaths)

Price – 1,105 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Racine – 19,835 cases (+22) (299 deaths)

Richland - 1,230 cases (+2) (13 deaths)

Rock – 13,793 cases (+16) (144 deaths)

Rusk - 1,228 cases (15 deaths)

Sauk – 5,089 cases (+15) (36 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,417 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Shawano – 4,507 cases (+2) (69 deaths)

Sheboygan – 12,463 cases (+10) (114 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,140 cases (+10) (41 deaths)

Taylor - 1,758 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,279 cases (+6) (36 deaths)

Vernon – 1,738 cases (+3) (34 deaths)

Vilas - 1,964 cases (+7) (32 deaths)

Walworth – 8,590 cases (118 deaths)

Washburn – 1,235 cases (+2) (18 deaths)

Washington – 13,286 cases (+7) (123 deaths)

Waukesha – 39,121 cases (+71) (446 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,626 cases (+8) (107 deaths)

Waushara – 2,044 cases (25 deaths)

Winnebago – 16,552 cases (+13) (169 deaths)

Wood – 6,426 cases (+12) (67 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (includes Saturday-Monday) **

Alger - 272 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 487 cases (31 deaths)

Chippewa - 697 cases (+2) (20 deaths)

Delta – 2,615 cases (63 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,096 cases (+1) (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 856 cases (+7) (17 deaths)

Houghton – 1,995 cases (+4) (32 deaths) (+1)

Iron – 852 cases (+1) (39 deaths) (+1)

Keweenaw – 105 cases (1 death)

Luce – 130 cases

Mackinac - 278 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,407 cases (+6) (53 deaths)

Menominee - 1,592 cases (33 deaths)

Ontonagon – 335 cases (+4) (17 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 226 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

