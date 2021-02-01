Tomahawk man stopped for speeding twice-- just minutes apart

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department said Tomahawk man was stopped for speeding twice—just minutes apart.

Investigators said the 36-year-old driver was stopped and cited Jan. 26 on State Road 64 in the Town of Pine River. Authorities said he was going 72 mph in the 55 mph zone. Minutes later a deputy stopped the same man on US Hwy 51 near Center Road and cited him for traveling 98 mph in the 65 mph zone.

In its weekly incident report, the sheriff’s department also noted other drivers that were issued citations for speeding in excessive of 25 mph over the speed limit.

On Thursday a deputy cited an 18-year-old Tomahawk man for traveling 90 mph on County Road JJ north of Merrill. Friday evening a deputy cited an Illinois man for traveling 90 mph in the 65 mph zone on US Hwy 51 at Irma. Also on Friday evening, a deputy cited an Illinois man for traveling 98 mph on US Hwy 51 north of Merrill.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.