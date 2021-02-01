Advertisement

Tackling education in our schools: Closing the gap on the digital divide

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In an increasingly digital world, there is a divide between students who have sufficient access to computers and internet access and those who do not. The increased shift to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic has shined a spotlight on this digital divide. Every student deserves the chance to prosper.

Facts:

- The United Nations Children’s Fund estimates 33% (464 million) of children worldwide lack access to the tools needed for remote learning

- 36% of low-income parents reported their children were unable to complete their schoolwork at home because they lacked access to a computer compared to just 14% of middle-income and 4% of upper-income

- 40% of low-income parents reported their children having to use public Wi-Fi to finish schoolwork because there is not a reliable internet connection at home compared to just 13% of middle-income and 6% of upper-income

NFL player Kelvin Beachum and financial expert, Winnie Sun joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Monday to share the news about what financial platform Intuit, the makers of Turbo Tax, is doing to help, partnering with school districts to close the gap on this digital divide and expand possibilities for students and teachers around the world.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 1 dead after Fox River Mall shooting
Police locate a car believed to be connected to the shooting at the Fox River Mall. Feb. 1, 2021
Car in Fox River Mall shooting investigation found in Oshkosh; suspect search continues
West Side Tasty Treat serving Filipino cuisine
Filipino food finds its way to Wausau
Tomahawk man stopped for speeding twice-- just minutes apart
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44

Latest News

Police locate a car believed to be connected to the shooting at the Fox River Mall. Feb. 1, 2021
Car in Fox River Mall shooting investigation found in Oshkosh; suspect search continues
Tech giant Intuit working to close digital divide
Tech giant Intuit working to close digital divide
Coronavirus
Wisconsin: 1 in 5 adults 65 or older received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose
Pam Winchell receives COVID-19 vaccination at St. Mary's in Rhinelander on Feb. 1, 2021
Ascension begins vaccinating patients 65+ in northern Wisconsin