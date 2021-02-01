Advertisement

Police: Carjacker tossed 1-year-old out of vehicle in St. Louis

St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw...
St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw her 1-year-old son out of the vehicle.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw her 1-year-old son out of the vehicle.

The crime happened around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a 22-year-old woman was sitting at a stoplight with two men and her child.

Three men armed with handguns came up to the car and ordered everyone to get out.

Police say the woman pleaded with the men to take her son out of the car.

One of the robbers grabbed the child by his coat and threw him toward his mother.

The child hit the ground. Police did not say if he was hurt.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 1 dead after Fox River Mall shooting
Police locate a car believed to be connected to the shooting at the Fox River Mall. Feb. 1, 2021
Car in Fox River Mall shooting investigation found in Oshkosh
West Side Tasty Treat serving Filipino cuisine
Filipino food finds its way to Wausau
Tomahawk man stopped for speeding twice-- just minutes apart
Marshfield Clinic Health System is introducing a new heart failure device that is the first of...
Marshfield Clinic introduces new heart failure device

Latest News

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, May 9, 2007, silver bullions are displayed in the...
Wall Street’s GameStop bug may have mutated; silver surges
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
Biden to meet Republicans who propose lesser virus aid, smaller stimulus checks
This Black History Mouth, a look at the struggles and triumphs of Black people who faced...
Black History Month 2021: Resilience despite COVID-19
Crews respond to fire at 700 block of West Street in Edgar on Feb. 1, 2021
Crews investigating cause of Edgar house fire
Gray Television, Inc. announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Quincy Media, Inc.
Gray Television to acquire Quincy Media