New Stevens Point curling center brings life to the club

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Curlers in Stevens Point have been longing for place like this and they are enjoying every bit of it. When those with the Stevens Point curling club first walked into the building, the reaction was one of awe.

“Can you tell I’m smiling,” said Kris Henning with a large smile hidden under his mask.

“I thought it was spectacular. It’s not like any other club we’ve been to,” added Patti Henning, Kris’s wife and coach with the SPASH curling team for 18 years.

“It’s not even comparable. The atmosphere here has just brought life,” said Brittany Peplowski, who’s been curling for two years.

The state of the arc, million-dollar facility has brought new life.

“Our members committed just under 1 million dollars to this,” Kris Henning said.

It creates new capabilities for curlers to take advantage of.

“We can put different drills on different ice and rotate them through,” said Patti Henning about coaching her team.

“This just allows us to do everything that we’ve always done but do it with more people,” added Kris Henning.

And while many curling centers are staying closed due to COVID-19, the center was going to be ready regardless. The interest from members was there.

“There’s enough people that were willing to at least give it a shot,” Kris Henning said, “So we decided to try it.”

And if you build it, they will come.

“Everywhere I go, I talk about curling. You can tell I’m like ‘hey, check it out. It’s a lot of fun,’” explained Adam Schultz, who’s been curling for four years.

“A lot of people think ‘Well, I didn’t know Stevens Point had curling. We were just a secret. We’re no longer a secret,” Kris Henning said proudly.

They also say there’s also space to expand to two more sheets of ice if the choose to do so in the future.

