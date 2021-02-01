First Alert Weather: Snowfall Totals Saturday into Sunday
Most of North Central Wisconsin picked up 1-3″ of snow. Heavy snow impacted southern Wisconsin.
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Snowfall from the latest winter storm was relatively light in the Wisconsin River Valley with 1 to 3 inches in the region. In contrast, lake enhanced snow lead to totals from 6 inches to more than a foot in parts of southern and southeast Wisconsin on Sunday.
