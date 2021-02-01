Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Snowfall Totals Saturday into Sunday

Most of North Central Wisconsin picked up 1-3″ of snow. Heavy snow impacted southern Wisconsin.
Snowfall from Saturday into Sunday ranged from 1-3" locally.
Snowfall from Saturday into Sunday ranged from 1-3" locally.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Snowfall from the latest winter storm was relatively light in the Wisconsin River Valley with 1 to 3 inches in the region. In contrast, lake enhanced snow lead to totals from 6 inches to more than a foot in parts of southern and southeast Wisconsin on Sunday.

Some spots in the lake shore counties picked up over a foot of snow.
Some spots in the lake shore counties picked up over a foot of snow.(WSAW)

