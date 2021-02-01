First Alert Mild Monday Forecast

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Sunshine will return for the beginning of the work week with temperatures continuing to remain a 5-10° above normal for the beginning of

February. Other than occasional flurries Monday, dry weather resumes for the next several days with a more impressive storm system on the

way for Thursday and Friday this week.

Expect a more impressive storm system to arrive Thursday and Friday, with a wintry mix turning over to snowfall event in the cards during

that time. While it is too early to pinpoint snowfall totals, a good starting point will be a wintry mix turning over to snowfall with

most locations picking up 2-4″ as it looks at this time.

The coldest weather of the season rolls in for the weekend and will look to stay around for the better part of a week or so. Temps may

not get above 0° for Sunday and Monday, with bitterly cold overnight lows expected during that time.

Arctic Cold Moves In By Sunday (WSAW)

So far, this season has NOT been conducive for getting central Wisconsin’s snowmobile trails open, but there is still hope in the next few

weeks, as the jet stream stays active at times over the Great Lakes Region with our average snow in February is around 10″ as well as March.

