Crews investigating cause of Edgar house fire

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - The Edgar Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a house on the 700-block of West Street Monday morning.

The fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. The fire was under control around 11:30 a.m. Edgar Fire Department Lieutenant Joe Heil said no one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Several departments assisted the Edgar Fire Department. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and Red Cross also responded to the scene.

The cause remains under investigation.

