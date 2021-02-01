Ascension begins vaccinating patients 65+ in northern Wisconsin

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - COVID-19 vaccinations for eligible groups began Monday at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Rhinelander.

AMG-WI has been reviewing medical records for all existing patients and identifying those who fit the eligibility. The health care system will contact its eligible patients. They’re asking people to refrain from calling hospitals and clinics about the COVID vaccine.

St. Mary’s first vaccinated patients were 66-year old Pam and 69-year old Steve Winchell of Rhinelander.

A second community vaccination clinic will be held at Howard Young Medical Center on Tuesday, according to a news release.

“Our goal is to safely vaccinate as many individuals as quickly as possible. Our doctors, nurses, clinicians and associates have worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We are excited to begin this critical next phase of vaccinations,” stated Dr. Gregory Brusko, Chief Clinical Officer, Ascension Wisconsin.

Appointments for the vaccine are scheduled in advance. No walk-in vaccinations are available at this time.

