Advertisement

Ascension begins vaccinating patients 65+ in northern Wisconsin

Pam Winchell receives COVID-19 vaccination at St. Mary's in Rhinelander on Feb. 1, 2021
Pam Winchell receives COVID-19 vaccination at St. Mary's in Rhinelander on Feb. 1, 2021(Ascension Wisconsin)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - COVID-19 vaccinations for eligible groups began Monday at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Rhinelander.

AMG-WI has been reviewing medical records for all existing patients and identifying those who fit the eligibility. The health care system will contact its eligible patients. They’re asking people to refrain from calling hospitals and clinics about the COVID vaccine.

St. Mary’s first vaccinated patients were 66-year old Pam and 69-year old Steve Winchell of Rhinelander.

A second community vaccination clinic will be held at Howard Young Medical Center on Tuesday, according to a news release.

“Our goal is to safely vaccinate as many individuals as quickly as possible. Our doctors, nurses, clinicians and associates have worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We are excited to begin this critical next phase of vaccinations,” stated Dr. Gregory Brusko, Chief Clinical Officer, Ascension Wisconsin.

Appointments for the vaccine are scheduled in advance. No walk-in vaccinations are available at this time.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 1 dead after Fox River Mall shooting
Police locate a car believed to be connected to the shooting at the Fox River Mall. Feb. 1, 2021
Car in Fox River Mall shooting investigation found in Oshkosh; suspect search continues
West Side Tasty Treat serving Filipino cuisine
Filipino food finds its way to Wausau
Tomahawk man stopped for speeding twice-- just minutes apart
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44

Latest News

Police locate a car believed to be connected to the shooting at the Fox River Mall. Feb. 1, 2021
Car in Fox River Mall shooting investigation found in Oshkosh; suspect search continues
Tech giant Intuit working to close digital divide
Tech giant Intuit working to close digital divide
Boy plays on tablet
Tackling education in our schools: Closing the gap on the digital divide
Coronavirus
Wisconsin: 1 in 5 adults 65 or older received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose