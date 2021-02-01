3 facing drug charges in Forest County

LAONA, Wis. (WSAW) - Three people are in the Forest County Jail on drug charges following a traffic stop near Laona.

Investigators said around 10 p.m. on Jan. 28, the Forest County K9 Unit assisted with a traffic stop. According to a news release, K9 Thunder gave a positive indication on the vehicle.

A vehicle search was performed and deputies located more than a ¼ ounce of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, digital scale, packaging materials, and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Lydia John, 25. She was taken into custody. Deputies said her passengers; Matthew Skodowski, 30 and Rebecca Parker, 23, were also arrested.

All three face numerous drug charges and are behind bars on $10,000 cash bonds.

Press Release 01-28-2021 On Thursday January 28, 2021 at approximately 9:54 PM a deputy with the Forest County... Posted by Forest County Sheriff's Office on Monday, February 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.