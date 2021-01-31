Wausau Winter Triathlon provides much-needed recreation

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The snow on Saturday night made for ideal conditions for the second annual Wausau Winter Triathlon.

There was just enough powder to coat the trails and allow for grooming before the contestants arrived.

The first-place male finisher said how lessons learned from last year’s event contributed to his success this year.

“Last year was my first time doing the winter triathlon and I came in second place, and I think my downfall was wearing the snowshoes, because I had never worn snowshoes prior to that and I had bought a pair of snowshoes that were way too big for running and I ended up falling quite a bit,” said James Bembeneck.

Most contestants competed in all three legs. But others formed teams to compete relay-style. One such racer said this winter provided the ideal conditions for him to take part.

“I am not much of a winter person only because I don’t love the snow, um I don’t like the temps, I like the snow, don’t love the temperatures when it gets below zero but this year has been great. Been out quite a bit,” said Chad Esker.

Race director Rebecca Tuley ensured the racers were pumped up throughout the course, with DJs, bells, loudspeaker welcomes for each contestant and volunteers stationed along the way to cheer them on. One racer was motivated by the chance to ride a snow bike where it’s usually prohibited.

“We don’t get to ride these trails after mid-October. They’re closed so it was nice to see them in snow,” said Paul Kage.

The racers mostly seemed glad just to be able to get out of the house, socialize and be physical at the start of this new year.

