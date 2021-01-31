Advertisement

Police ask public to avoid Fox River Mall

By Stella Porter
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say they’re on the scene of an active situation at the Fox River Mall. They have not confirmed what the active situation involves.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, community members are asked to stay away from the mall area if they can for the time being.

The Sheriff’s Office says an incident happened at 3:34 p.m. Sunday.

In addition, community members are asked to only call 911 if they have important information to provide regarding the active situation at the mall, and not to ask questions about the incident.

This is a developing story.

