Kronenwetter gas station supports local nonprofit with several programs

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the past year and a half, Village Crossing in Kronenwetter has donated almost $3,000 to the nonprofit Be Amazing from programs in place at the gas station.

A special gas pump, Piece of the Pie pizza program and recently, a collaboration with Mosinee Brewing Company are all programs established to raise money for Be Amazing at Village Crossing.

Be Amazing Founder Cheryl Goetsch says she’s overwhelmed with Village Crossing’s generosity.

“It kind of took me by surprise that a local company would reach out to us and say, ‘hey, we want to do this for you,’” Goetsch said, “when really, there wasn’t really anything reciprocating that we were doing for them.”

Village Crossing Operations Manager Andy Spence says the company appreciates donating to an organization that does a lot for the community.

“When we started researching about what Be Amazing does and how it diversifies its funds and not only for a school and not only for a sport,” Spence said, “we knew that it was kind of a homerun for us to help the community and the surrounding areas.”

The #10 gas pump at Village Crossing, also know as the “pride pump,” donates two cents to the organization for every gallon sold. And the proceeds from this pump inspired the family-owned business to do more.

“After we saw more and more of what those funds were helping in the community, we decided to evolve that into our Piece of the Pie program,” Spence said, “where we reached out and said, ‘We’d like to donate. You guys keep pushing people to our business and the more you push to our business, the more we’re going to donate.’”

The Piece of the Pie program donates $2 for every 16″ ready to bake or baked pizza sold and $1 for every 12″ pizza when customers mention Be Amazing.

Mosinee Beer Company collaborated with both Village Crossing and Be Amazing to create the “Be Amazing” beer, and $2 is donated to the organization for every 6-pack sold at Village Crossing.

