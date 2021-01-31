Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Snow ending, mild start to the week

Snow showers will wind down today, but staying cloudy. Above average temperatures for the next few days.
Snow showers ending by midday, then mostly cloudy and cool.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Light snow and snow showers will persist this morning, winding down from midday into the early afternoon. Additional accumulation of up to 1″ is possible through early this afternoon. Then mostly cloudy with highs close to 30.

Some clouds tonight and chilly with lows in the mid teens. The work week starts off on Monday with a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Afternoon readings rising into the upper 20s to around 30. Partly cloudy on Tuesday for Groundhog Day and a bit milder. Highs in the mid 30s. In case you are wondering, it appears the sun will be out on Tuesday morning down in Sun Prairie, which is likely to mean Jimmy the Groundhog will see his shadow, which according to our furry friend would mean 6 more weeks of winter to go.

Mild for most of this week, then a shot of colder air could toward late week.
Clouds will be on the increase on Wednesday, but still relatively mild for early February. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Low pressure, along with a cold front, is forecast to head in our direction for Thursday. There is a risk of a wintry mix or some snow starting late Wednesday night and on Thursday. At this time, there are still too many variables that are different between the long-range models to even give an idea of how much wintry precipitation could fall. No less, a heads up that later this week could feature some messy weather. High on Thursday in the low 30s. There is also disagreement about the potential of arctic air to surge into the Upper Midwest Friday into next weekend. The American GFS models goes all in with the surge of arctic air, knocking temperatures back to the single digits to near zero for highs, with lows well below zero. Meantime, the European and Canadian models are less insistent on the frigid air invading the Badger State, but instead, produce another winter storm that would affect the region during the upcoming weekend. Overall, there is still time to iron out what may transpire in the region later in the week, but some changes are expected to be on the horizon weather-wise.

A wintry mix could change to snow on Thursday.
A wintry mix could go to some snow on Thursday evening.
