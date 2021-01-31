Advertisement

Black Lives Matter movement nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

A member of the Norwegian Parliament made the nomination Saturday, praising Black Lives Matter...
A member of the Norwegian Parliament made the nomination Saturday, praising Black Lives Matter for bringing a new awareness of racial justice.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Black Lives Matter movement has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

A member of the Norwegian Parliament made the nomination Saturday, praising Black Lives Matter for bringing a new awareness of racial justice.

Proponents say it is a similar situation to when the Nobel Peace Prize went to Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years ago.

They also compare it to Nelson Mandela and the African National Congress, who were honored twice.

An estimated 20 million Americans have taken part in Black Lives Matter protests, and millions more have made their voices heard globally.

Monday is the deadline for submission for the Nobel Peace Prize and the nominating committee should have a short list in March.

The Parliament member nominating Black Lives Matter says it may be a long shot to win, but it’s important to spark the discussion.

A far-right member of the Norwegian Parliament is also said to be nominating former President Donald Trump for his work on Middle East peace.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stevens Point police responded to an active situation Friday, Jan. 29 where shots were fired.
Man, 55, arrested after disturbance, standoff in Stevens Point
The Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus cares for 160 animals seized by law enforcement.
Humane Society needs help after taking in 160 snakes, rodents seized during investigation
West Side Tasty Treat serving Filipino cuisine
Filipino food finds its way to Wausau
Plaza was a state title winner in hockey with the Central Wisconsin Storm. She will be...
From a state championship to serving her country
Roads will be the most treacherous late tonight into early Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Snow tonight into Sunday morning

Latest News

the winter triathlon was fun for all
Wausau Winter Triathlon provides much-needed recreation
Some clouds and chilly tonight.
First Alert Weather: Changes ahead this week
Police ask public to avoid Fox River Mall
Kronenwetter gas station supports local nonprofit
Kronenwetter gas station supports local nonprofit with several programs