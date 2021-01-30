Wausau Rib and Balloon Fest canceled

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Events says it has no choice but to cancel this year’s Rib and Balloon Festival. Planning for the event usually comes at this time, but recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is too slow to guarantee the safety of those who attend.

The organization says the vaccine roll-out is not going as quickly as needed, and it believes restrictions will still be in place into summer.

“The mask mandates and everything else should be lifted by a year from now, so we should be looking at a very different landscape and back to what we all have known and come to love of this event,” said Wausau Events Interim Director Lindsey Lewitzke.

But they’re not ruling out everything the season normally has to offer, like Concerts on the Square and Big Bull Falls Blues Fest.

“We have a couple of months to look at what’s going on and obviously those ones have been later on in the summer as well, and so hopefully based on the vaccine rollout, maybe we can get that going again.”

Even Chalk Fest, which happens on the same weekend as the Rib and Balloon Festival, may still be possible.

“Chalk Fest is currently being assessed, actually. It probably is feasible to distance people, but is it realistic?” said Lewitzke.

Lewitzke says having scaled down events wouldn’t be the same and would be able to serve less people. And COVID-friendly events may not be entirely successful.

“Well obviously we tried the drive-through parade and created Wausau’s largest traffic jam en route of that. And so that was obviously determined to be somewhat safe and feasible, Lewitzke said.

In the meantime, we’ll have to continue to wait and hope for the best.

