UW-Madison police chief bans ‘Thin Blue Line’ imagery

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2020 file photo, an unidentified man participates in a Blue Lives...
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2020 file photo, an unidentified man participates in a Blue Lives Matter rally in Kenosha, Wis.(AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin-Madison’s police chief has banned officers from using “Thin Blue Line” imagery while on duty.

The move by Chief Kristen Roman follows criticism on social media of a “Thin Blue Line” flag displayed at the police department’s office.

The flag, which resembles a U.S. flag but has a blue stripe, is considered a sign of police solidarity, but has also been criticized as a symbol of white supremacy.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Roman says the flag has been “co-opted” by extremists with “hateful ideologies” and that her department needs to distance itself from the imagery to build trust with the community.

