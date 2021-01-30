Stevens Point police respond to shots fired incident, suspect contained in building
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point police are responding to an active situation where shots have been fired.
In a news release, officers say the incident is on the 700 block of Johns Drive.
Investigators say a suspect is contained in a building at this time, and they are asking anyone in the area to stay away.
Police also ask that if you live in the area, shelter in place.
This is a still-developing story. Stay with NewsChannel 7 for the very latest.
