From a state championship to serving her country

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A state title is a high school athletes dream. In the moment---it feels as though no other accomplishment. Little did Maggie Plaza know that she would top it.

“It was the best sports experience in high school definitely,” Plaza said with a big smile.

In high school at D.C. Everest, Plaza knew a lot about winning.

“We were good enough to go to the state hockey tournament every year,” Plaza said.

But there was one quality that stood out.

“She would do the right things at the right time,” her former coach at the Storm Pete Susens said.

“I think the younger kids really looked up to her,” her softball coach at D.C. Everest Mike Mathies said, “because of that fact that they saw her work really hard in the weight room”

Her leadership in three sports: softball, hockey and cross country, was unmatched.

“I was never really a vocal leader. More leading by example,” Plaza said as she described her leadership style in high school.

“On the outside, she’s not a yeller and a screamer. You know that she cared about what she did,” Susens added.

“She was so even keel. Never got too high or too low,” Mathies said.

When the time came to decide her future, playing hockey at the collegiate level was high on the list. A bad junior year limited the options. Then, a visit to the Marquette ROTC program came.

“Right when I walked into the ROTC building, I knew it was for me,” Plaza said as she described her moment.

Maggie wanted to serve her country. Her parents had to absorb the news a little bit.

“They were like, ‘from you, we would never expect this,’” she said about her parents reaction to the news.” But once they got the idea of what ROTC was, they were fully supportive.”

At Marquette University in the ROTC program, Maggie has done exactly what she did in high school— succeed.

“She has climbed up through the ranks of being a or named as a distinguished military graduate which is given to only the top performing cadets across the country,” the head of the Marquette ROTC program Lieutenant Colonel Ioannis Kiriazis said.

In May, Maggie will be commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

“It means so much to me to be able to serve my country with literally my brothers and sisters,” Plaza said.

From assisting on a state championship winning goal to serving her country—nothing’s changed.

“It sort of feels like winning a state title, to be honest.” Plaza said.

