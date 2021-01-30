First Alert Weekend Weather - Turning breezy Saturday with Snow on the Way

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Expect windy conditions to develop Saturday morning as warmer weather pushes into central Wisconsin out ahead of the snow arriving for Saturday late afternoon and evening. The main part of this storm system will track through Iowa and Illinois, which leaves our part of Wisconsin, on the relatively “drier side” of this storm. Snow showers will continue for Saturday night into Sunday morning, with snow totals remaining around an inch or so north of highway 29, and closer to 2-3″ from US Highway 10 and southward.

Most accumulation of snow will end Sunday morning (WSAW)

Snowfall in the region will range from a coating to 1″ north of Highway 64, to 1-2″ in most of Central Wisconsin, with up to 2-4″ possible from US Highway 10 and southward. If you have travel plans farther south in Wisconsin or Illinois, heavier amounts of snow are expected there. Locally, roads Sunday morning will be slippery and snow-covered, especially in Central Wisconsin, but as road crews take care of treating the roads, most roads by Sunday afternoon will be mainly wet. The light snow will taper to snow showers and during the afternoon on Sunday. Highs in the upper 20s to around 30.

The new work week starts off relatively quiet with some sunshine Monday and Tuesday. Highs will remain in the lower to middle 30s for a good portion of next week.

A winter storm could bring snow and perhaps a wintry mix to the region. (WSAW)

A winter storm could bring snow and perhaps a wintry mix to the region. (WSAW)

The next winter storm is on the way for next Thursday across the Great Lakes Region. While most areas will be looking at snow and accumulation, the southern parts of the area *may* see a changeover to a wintry mix on Thursday. Since this winter storm is still almost a week away from impacting the region, it is too early to have a First Alert Weather Day for the region. However, if the trend continues for the potential of accumulating snow in the region for the middle to end of the week, there is a possibility that an Alert Day could be declared. Be sure to check back for updates. Highs on Thursday in the low to mid 30s. Breezy next Friday with snow showers possible. Highs in the low to mid 20s.

After the passage of that storm system, the coldest air of the season is expected to roll in by Super Bowl Sunday, with some locations possibly not getting about 0° for daytime highs.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.