First Alert Weather: Snow tonight into Sunday morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The next snow producer will be affecting the area from late this evening into the morning hours on Sunday. Cloudy tonight with snow moving in from south to north from 8 PM to Midnight. Light to moderate snow will fall overnight into Sunday morning. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

Lighter snowfall north, while plowable snowfall farther south. (WSAW)

Snow will overspread the area from south to north this evening. (WSAW)

Snow is expected overnight. (WSAW)

Light snow and snow showers Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Light snow and snow showers Sunday morning. (WSAW)

The flakes will wind down by early afternoon. (WSAW)

Light snow will taper to snow showers as the morning goes along, with the flakes winding down by midday or early afternoon. Total snowfall in the area will range from up to 1″ in the north, 1-3″ in much of the area from south of Highway 8 to Wisconsin Rapids, with 3-5″ possible in the far south. Roads to start the day on Sunday will be snow-covered and slick, gradually improving as the road crews plow and treat the roads during the morning, with wet and slippery conditions expected to be the story by late morning into the early afternoon. If you must travel overnight into Sunday morning, do so carefully. Mostly cloudy for the rest of the day on Sunday with highs in the upper 20s to around 30.

Some sunshine for the start of the work week on Monday and Groundhog Day Tuesday. A bit milder with temps topping out in the low to mid 30s. Jimmy in Sun Prairie is likely to see his shadow on Tuesday morning, which will mean 6 more weeks of winter to go. Based on the future forecast, that will probably be the case for the month ahead at least. Clouds are back for Wednesday with highs in the low 30s. Light snow or snow showers will affect the area on Thursday as a cold front slides across the area. Highs near 30. Turning colder for the end of the week into the start of next weekend. Highs Friday near 20, sliding to highs around 10 next Saturday.

