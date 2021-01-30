Advertisement

Dole recalls salad kit over allergy concerns

Dole has issued a voluntary recall of its Endless Summer salad kit because it isn't labeled...
Dole has issued a voluntary recall of its Endless Summer salad kit because it isn't labeled properly for allergens.(FDA via CNN)
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dole has issued a voluntary recall of its Endless Summer salad kit because it isn’t labeled properly for allergens.

People with allergies to eggs or fish could be exposed in a batch sold to seventeen states, many in the West and Midwest.

Dole says the salad dressing and the topping kit were accidentally swapped in the production process.

No illnesses or allergic reactions were reported before the recall.

The packages all have a “best if used by” date of Jan. 26.

If you have questions, there’s more information on FDA’s website under safety recalls, or you can call Dole directly, toll-free, at 1-800-356-3111.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stevens Point police responded to an active situation Friday, Jan. 29 where shots were fired.
Man, 55, arrested after disturbance, standoff in Stevens Point
Generic photo of a police shooting
One hurt, one arrested in Portage Co. shooting
A Wausau man is due back in court next week after police say they believe he's one of the many...
1 arrested in ongoing Wausau mail theft
Packers let go of defensive coordinator Mike Pettine
No Balloon and Rib Fest in 2021

Latest News

While millions of Americans wait for the COVID-19 vaccine, hospital board members, their...
Playing favorites? Hospital boards, donors get COVID shots
COVID vaccine distribution inequities
Plaza was a state title winner in hockey with the Central Wisconsin Storm. She will be...
From a state championship to serving her country
A four-alarm fire erupts at the boardwalk in Ocean City, damaging an amusement park. (Source:...
N.J. amusement park fire sends smoke billowing, damages building