DEEP BENCH: Protecting yourself vs. influenza during this pandemic

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic also threatening our health, it is more important than ever to be aware of the flu and its symptoms.

“Right now we’re seeing low level activity,” Lafferty said. “Flu season itself can actually go all the way up until May.”

She reminds everyone to still do their due diligence this flu season.

“We always recommend to get your annual flu vaccine if you’re 6 months of age or older and don’t have a counter indication to it.”

If you are showing signs of flu symptoms, the first 48 hours is “the critical time for you to get anti-viral treatment for it to take effect and reduce your symptom duration.”

