Advertisement

DEEP BENCH: Protecting yourself vs. influenza during this pandemic

By Dale Ryman
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The flu is a very common but potentially serious illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat and sometimes the lungs. As many as 45 million Americans can get the virus each year.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic also threatening our health, it is more important than ever to be aware of the flu and its symptoms.

Dr. Casey Lafferty, medical director at Health First, joined the NewsChannel 7 at 4 Deep Bench to discuss preventative measures.

“Right now we’re seeing low level activity,” Lafferty said. “Flu season itself can actually go all the way up until May.”

She reminds everyone to still do their due diligence this flu season.

“We always recommend to get your annual flu vaccine if you’re 6 months of age or older and don’t have a counter indication to it.”

If you are showing signs of flu symptoms, the first 48 hours is “the critical time for you to get anti-viral treatment for it to take effect and reduce your symptom duration.”

For more information, you can watch the entire interview with Dr. Lafferty.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Assembly cancels vote on repeal of mask mandate
Generic photo of a police shooting
One hurt, one arrested in Portage Co. shooting
A Wausau man is due back in court next week after police say they believe he's one of the many...
1 arrested in ongoing Wausau mail theft
Courtesy: Culver's (culvers.com)
Culver’s to celebrate Rib Mountain location opening on Feb. 1
Mask mandate impacts in Wausau.
Wausau businesses, residents discuss not having the state mask mandate

Latest News

Breaking news
Stevens Point police respond to shots fired incident, suspect contained in building
Program aims to help diversity medical workforce in rural Wisconsin
Program aims to help diversity medical workforce in rural Wisconsin
Despite pandemic health screenings to detect cancer necessary
DEEP BENCH: Covid concerns delaying cancer screenings
Marcus Theater in La Crosse reopened its doors last week with new cleaning procedures and...
Marcus theaters offers guests private movie-going experience