Wisconsin teen charged in false reports to Kentucky school

(KWTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Police say a Wisconsin teenager was charged with calling in false reports of a gun being fired and a bomb threat at a Kentucky school.

Murray police Sgt. Andrew Wiggins told news outlets that 19-year-old Kya Nelson was arrested Friday in Racine, Wisconsin.

He is awaiting extradition to Kentucky. Wiggins says Nelson is charged with first-degree terroristic threatening and two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening.

Murray High School went on lockdown Monday after a caller said someone fired a gun in the school.

The bomb threat was received the next day. School officials then made classes virtual for the school for the rest of the week.

