WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - It may be the dead of winter, but it’s the beginning of ice cream season for one area shop.

Briq’s Soft Serve opened their Weston location for the 2021 season Friday. According to a post on their Facebook page, the Wausau location will open soon, with the rest of their locations opening in the spring.

Excited to share the news on this sunny day that we are kicking off our 2021 Briq’s season and our WESTON location will... Posted by Briq's Soft Serve on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

