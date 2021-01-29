Wausau businesses, residents discuss not having the state mask mandate

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With the Wisconsin State Assembly discussions on a resolution to end Governor Tony Evers’s mask mandate, some Wausau residents are sounding off on why they are in support of keeping the mandate.

The Central Wisconsin Maskers is a local group that helps to get people who are looking to shop at businesses that enforce masking regulations.

“That has been something that has been very important to our group. Finding ways to connect people who want to spend money and spend money safely with the businesses that need customers,” group founder John Omernik said.

Some businesses say that if the mask mandate is no longer in effect, it would force businesses to police their own stores. But many businesses say they plan to stand their ground with the masking regulations even if the resolution is passed because of safety experiences with masks in the past.

“We have clients in here who have tested positive shortly after they were in here when they were probably contagious. I feel good that we all had masks and none of it has been passed on. My neighbors all feel the same way down here,” the owner of Terradea Salon Kelly McCarthy explained.

Even if the statewide mandate is repealed there is still a mask resolution in Wausau. The resolution was passed in November and is set to end in March. Since it is a resolution and not an ordinance, it is not enforced by law.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.