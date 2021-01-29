Advertisement

UW System announces tuition credit for students working at COVID-19 vaccination sites

(NBC15)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The University of Wisconsin System said on Friday nursing and pharmacy students in the UW System are eligible for a $500 tuition credit for working at COVID-19 vaccination sites.

The credit builds upon the existing incentives for UW System nursing and health care students to work in hospitals and other health care settings during the winter break through Feb. 1, and for nursing and pharmacy students to work on National Guard COVID-19 mobile vaccination teams.

“UW nursing and pharmacy students are needed on the front lines of vaccination activities throughout Wisconsin,” President Tommy Thompson said. “This $500 tuition credit will assist our students in serving in clinical, campus, Tribal, and other community settings. UW nursing and pharmacy students exemplify the new Wisconsin Idea – where there’s a challenge, the UW System is part of the solution.”

Students will earn real-time experience and a $500 tuition credit to help administer vaccines that combat COVID-19. A $500 tuition credit will be provided to students who meet the following criteria:

  • Must be enrolled in a nursing or pharmacy program at a University of Wisconsin System campus during the Spring 2021 semester.
  • Must work a minimum of 16 hours, or two days, as a COVID-19 vaccinator between January 1, 2021, and March 31, 2021.
  • Must have a current professional or nursing license with authorization to provide vaccination service, or coordinate with a Faculty Supervisor if not currently licensed.

To be eligible for the tuition credit, students must present a letter verifying the hours worked to their campus financial aid office by no later than March 31, 2021. Students who qualify will receive a $500 tuition credit at the end of the Spring 2021 semester. Students may receive only one $500 tuition vaccination credit regardless of number of hours worked beyond the 16-hour minimum or type of setting, including National Guard mobile vaccination teams. Students interested in the credit are encouraged to contact their dean’s office.

