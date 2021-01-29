Advertisement

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart to co-host Puppy Bowl

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart will co-host the 2021 Puppy Bowl, which will air on Animal Planet on Feb. 7.(Twitter/@Animal Planet via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - If you like puppies, Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, then you’re going to love Super Bowl Sunday.

The two friends will co-host the 2021 Puppy Bowl.

The pair are both dog-lovers and have dogs of their own. Snoop has two French bulldogs and Martha also has two French bulldogs, as well as two Chow Chows.

Ahead of the game, the rapper and culinary icon will hold competitions to create the “pawfect” party snack and a Puppy Bowl-themed cocktail.

Snoop and Martha will sport orange and blue jerseys, repping both Team Ruff and Team Fluff.

For those not familiar with the Puppy Bowl, it’s meant to mimic a football game with puppies playing inside a small stadium.

All the participating puppies are shelter dogs up for adoption. This year, the puppy players will represent Annenberg Pet Space, Paw Works and SPCA Los Angeles.

The Puppy Bowl pregame show will air before the Super Bowl on Feb. 7 on Animal Planet. It will also stream on Discovery Plus.

