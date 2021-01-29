Advertisement

Packers let go of defensive coordinator Mike Pettine

(WSAW)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers announced on Friday that they would not be re-signing defensive coordinator Mike Pettine’s and letting his contract expire.

“We want to thank Mike for his commitment to the Packers for the last three seasons. He was an important part of our success. As a first-time head coach, he was also an invaluable resource for us during our time together,” said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur via a press release. “We wish Mike, Megan, and the rest of their family the best moving forward.”

Pettine was hired by Mike McCarthy in 2018. Matt LaFleur, who was hired in 2019, retained Pettine as the team’s defensive coordinator.

The Packers finished seventh in the league in yards given up at only 329.9 per game, but Green Bay ranked 14th in the league giving up 23.2 points per game.

LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst are set to talk on Monday.

