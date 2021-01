WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thursday’s prep highlights include Amherst falling to #10 Bonduel in girls hoops, Pacelli blowing by Port Edwards in girls basketball, Iola-Scandinavia snagging a huge conference win against Wittenberg-Birnamwood in boys hoops and D.C. Everest winning its second conference game against East-Merrill in boys hockey.

