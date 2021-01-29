Advertisement

Point in Time homelessness survey finds 7 people in Wausau

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau is reviewing the biannual Point in Time count that took place in the Wausau area on Wednesday, Jan. 27 to determine the number of homeless people in our community.

Just seven people were found in this January’s count, which is an improvement compared to the 29 people that were found in July 2020.

There were also seven found last January.

Point in Time is a state census done twice each year to count the number of people sleeping outside in communities.

Director of Community Impact at the United Way of Marathon County Ben Lee said he only came across two people in the downtown sector.

Despite the total number remaining the same from last January, Lee says there was significant improvement this January since many of the shelters have open space, which are typically full on cold nights.

“I think that speaks to the work that the task force is doing in the community and rehousing individuals,” Lee said. “No doubt in my mind that people are using the shelters because on a night like last night you don’t have a choice, if you do stay outside and stay in the elements, there’s a high likelihood that could result in fatality.”

Lee said when they come across homeless individuals, they leave them with a care package of snacks, blankets, hand warmers, among other items.

On Wednesday, Feb. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. the United Way of Marathon County will be hosting a community conversation online to update community members about their plans moving forward.

