Passport to Paradise returns for its 19th year with virtual Harry Potter themed Murder Mystery night

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -

The annual Portage County Passport to Paradise is back, giving the community a chance to support their local youth programs, and this year, solve an important Harry Potter Murder Mystery.

Each year the Boys & Girls Club of Portage County and the Stevens Point Area YMCA team up with Sentry World to fundraise for their programs, and have a little fun with their community. In the past, the event has always encouraged dressing up and letting loose. The groups hope that with their murder mystery virtual party, that won’t change.

“We’re excited to be able to still raise so many funds for our children throughout Portage County. Our sponsors have come in generously this year, and we’re still able to raise just as much as we have in the past, which is really exciting,” Mikayla Kleifgen the Boys & Girls Club Director of Resource Development and Marketing said.

Friday night from 6 to 8 p.m. all participants will join together via Zoom to watch videos with special appearances from Mayor Mike Wiza, Stevie Pointer, and many school principals, look for clues and talk with others to find out who done it. At the end of the night, awards will go out to the best and worst detectives.

Kleifgen said the overall goal is to raise money for what matters.

“Even though we may not be serving as many kids, they’re still the expenses and maybe more expensive student COVID. And we, it is very important to still be there for the families that need us most right now,” Kleifgen said.

All funds from the event support both the Stevens Point Area YMCA and the Boys & Girls Club of Portage County for youth programs such as Healthy Habits, arts programs, the YMCA summer camps, teen programming, and more.

Tickets to the event are still available on the Boys & Girls Club of Portage County’s website. Tickets are $25 each and include the Zoom link. Those who signed up early were given a Harry Potter grab-and-go kit that included Portesi Pizza, Stevens Point Brewery Soda, and Harry Potter-themed items.

