One hurt, one arrested in Portage Co. shooting

PORTAGE CO., Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said a 31-year-old man was arrested in Stevens Point Friday morning after a shooting on Highway 10.

The 30-year-old victim reported to the 911 dispatchers he had been shot by a relative around 2:15 a.m. in the Town of Stockton. Emergency crews found the Wautoma man and took him to a central Wisconsin hospital. His injuries are not described as life-threatening.

Based on the vehicle description provided, deputies did a high-risk traffic stop and took the suspect into custody without incident. He’s currently being held at the Portage County Jail on expected charges of 1st degree Reckless Endangerment-Causing Injury and Felony Bail Jumping.

The investigation is ongoing. The Portage County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Stevens Point Police Department, Plover Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Portage County Ambulance and Stockton Emergency Medical Responders group.

