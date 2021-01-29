No Balloon and Rib Fest in 2021

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Events announced Friday they will not be hosting Balloon and Rib Fest this summer.

In a statement on their website, the organization explains they made the decision based on recommendations from local health officials, slow vaccination rollout and the inability to comply with local and state COVID-19 guidelines they anticipate will still be in place this summer.

They are still assessing the feasibility of Concerts on the Square and Big Bull Falls Blues Fest.

