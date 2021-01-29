Advertisement

Marcus theaters offers guests private movie-going experience

Theaters available for rent.
By Colton Molesky
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Marcus Theaters is offering guests a chance at a private movie experience, offering theaters for rent.

Marcus Theaters across the country are offering an entire theater to rent, allowing guests to restrict their movie-going trip to just friends and family. Group numbers vary by location. In Dane County, theaters adhere to the COVID mandates, allowing only ten guests in a theater at a time, whether it is a group rented theater or open to standard guests.

Theaters also require other safety protocols for rented, and none rented theaters, like face coverings and social distancing—seats in the theater are taped off to ensure spacing and staff clean chairs after every viewing.

The theaters are $99 for rent and can be rented on the Marcus Theaters website or through the theater app.

